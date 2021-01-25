Analysts Set Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) PT at $24.11

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.11.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 15,996 shares worth $302,859. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Inovalon stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.
