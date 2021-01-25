Analysts Set Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) PT at $24.11

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 15,996 shares worth $302,859. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovalon stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

