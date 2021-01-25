Analysts Set CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. CyberOptics has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $80,194.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CyberOptics by 72.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the third quarter worth about $218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CyberOptics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.