Analysts Set AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) Target Price at €12.75

Shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.75 ($15.00).

AIXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

AIXA stock traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €16.29 ($19.16). 770,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.49. AIXTRON SE has a one year low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a one year high of €16.04 ($18.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

