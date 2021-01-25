Analysts Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT at $14.75

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:AKR opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

