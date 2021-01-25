Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Procter & Gamble Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $5.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.48. William Blair also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of PG stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.65. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $320.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

