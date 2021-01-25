Analysts Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. The Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of -82.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.