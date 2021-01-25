Analysts Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $455.95 Million

Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce sales of $455.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.80 million and the highest is $485.09 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $301.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $909.27.

SAM stock traded up $17.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $947.30. The stock had a trading volume of 92,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,092.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $959.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $892.09.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total value of $1,178,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.37, for a total value of $1,580,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,284 shares of company stock valued at $70,251,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 451,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after acquiring an additional 237,647 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $108,176,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $79,651,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

