Analysts Expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDA shares. TheStreet raised shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 758,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,616,000 after buying an additional 86,327 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,675,000 after acquiring an additional 136,947 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 51.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 205,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in IDACORP by 827.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 281,559 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.72. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $113.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

