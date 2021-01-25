Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.17. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

HTBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 39,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 10,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,513. The company has a market capitalization of $581.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.