Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.55. 21,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,979. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

