Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.47. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 56.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in EnPro Industries by 41.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $83.99.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.