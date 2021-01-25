Analysts Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to announce $60.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.84 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $69.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $180.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.31 million to $182.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $261.53 million, with estimates ranging from $244.10 million to $293.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Truist increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $104,668.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,796.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $152,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,922,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,780 shares of company stock worth $14,883,301. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,815,000 after acquiring an additional 212,351 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Cardlytics by 1,538.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

CDLX traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.83. 32,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $150.46.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

