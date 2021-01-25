Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. Zynex posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zynex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Zynex stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. Zynex has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $609.36 million, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 412,732 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after buying an additional 176,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

