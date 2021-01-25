Analysts Anticipate StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for StoneCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. StoneCo posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StoneCo will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow StoneCo.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

