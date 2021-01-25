Analysts Anticipate StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for StoneCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. StoneCo posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that StoneCo will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow StoneCo.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million.
NASDAQ STNE opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.51 and a beta of 2.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
