Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post $111.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.60 million and the highest is $114.20 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $100.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $429.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $432.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $461.85 million, with estimates ranging from $441.10 million to $490.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NSA traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. 23,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,236. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

