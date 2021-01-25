Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Post $0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.20. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Shares of GDOT opened at $54.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $276,361.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 870,739 shares of company stock valued at $46,605,928. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Green Dot by 719.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter worth $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.