Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 462,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GAIN opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.28 million, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $13.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

