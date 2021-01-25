AMO Coin Price Hits $0.0004 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. AMO Coin has a market cap of $8.29 million and $386,506.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,435,450,915 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

