Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRX. Barclays raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 493,568 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 516.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

