Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMP stock opened at $211.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.08.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

