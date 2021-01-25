American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.89.

NYSE:AEO opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

