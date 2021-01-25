American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,020 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. 140166 lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 808,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,508,602. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

