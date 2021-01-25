AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCX. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 23.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $49.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

