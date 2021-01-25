Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,179.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

