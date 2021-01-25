Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,179.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,174.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

