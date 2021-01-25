Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Downgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Alstom has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.