Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.08

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 39225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 29.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

