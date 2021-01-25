Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $121,108.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $719,623.35 and approximately $121,108.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

