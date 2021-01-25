Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,849.53.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,767.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,628.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

