Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,912.84. 21,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,668. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,767.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,628.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.