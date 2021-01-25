Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,849.53.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,901.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,767.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,628.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

