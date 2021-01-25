Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $175.76

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.76 and last traded at $175.33, with a volume of 25772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

