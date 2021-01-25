Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $52.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY opened at $40.61 on Monday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 137.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,565 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 468.0% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,480,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,247 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.