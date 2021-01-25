AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $266,872.82 and $5.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

