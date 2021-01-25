Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 80.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

