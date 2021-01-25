Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,911 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Svb Leerink reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $159.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

