Alerus Financial (ALRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.74 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a market cap of $487.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Alerus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

