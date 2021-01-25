Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. 18,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

