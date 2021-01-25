Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

