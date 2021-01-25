Alchemint Standards Price Up 115.6% Over Last 7 Days (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 75.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $443,082.81 and approximately $840.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 115.6% higher against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00128041 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00074837 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00274227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038113 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

