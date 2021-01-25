Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.01

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 42537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of research firms have commented on ACI. Barclays cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

