Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With coronavirus cases registering a spike again in the United States, the slight improvement in air-travel demand suffered a setback. The carrier expects January revenue passengers to plunge 65-70%. In December too, the metric slumped 70%. Total revenues, which fell 67% year over year last month, are likely to decline roughly 60-65% in the current month. To compensate for the tepid demand scenario, the carrier reduced 25.5% capacity in the first nine months of 2020. The airline anticipates December as well as fourth-quarter 2020 capacity to be down approximately 42% year over year. Due to the demand slowdown, cash burn deteriorated in December from the November reading. However, Alaska Air’s expansion initiatives are encouraging. Low fuel prices (down 24.3% in the first nine months of 2020) are also offering some relief.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,273,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after acquiring an additional 932,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,473,000 after purchasing an additional 116,147 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,132,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,111,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

