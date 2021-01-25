Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.13.

Alarm.com stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $374,435.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,692.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,294,444. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

