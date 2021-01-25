Airgain (AIRG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG):

1/12/2021 – Airgain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

1/8/2021 – Airgain had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Airgain had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Airgain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

12/16/2020 – Airgain is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.14. 9,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,186. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Airgain Inc alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the third quarter worth $1,429,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Airgain by 196.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 152.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 209.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.