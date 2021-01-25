Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EADSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

EADSY opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. Airbus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

