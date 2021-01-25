Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) & LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Critical Analysis

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and LightInTheBox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A LightInTheBox $243.63 million 1.20 $1.00 million N/A N/A

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A LightInTheBox 8.50% 76.19% 23.65%

Risk & Volatility

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Airborne Wireless Network and LightInTheBox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

LightInTheBox beats Airborne Wireless Network on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airborne Wireless Network Company Profile

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. The company offers its products primarily through lightinthebox.com, miniinthebox.com, and ezbuy.com, as well as through mobile applications. It also provides mobile application software development and information technology support services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

