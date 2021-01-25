Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $189.30

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.30 and last traded at $186.43, with a volume of 33797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Raymond James assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. 140166 assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

