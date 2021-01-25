Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL opened at $46.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 12.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 12.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.