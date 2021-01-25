Affiance Financial LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 439,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,971,494. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

