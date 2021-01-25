Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 668 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

